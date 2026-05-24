HM King Charles III addressed a Joint Session of Congress in April 2026, being the first Monarch to do so in the 21st century.

Recently, HM King Charles III stood before a Joint Session of the United States Congress.

A Monarch—

not elected,

not American—

addressing the most powerful Republic on Earth.

This is a rare moment.

And a revealing one.

It has happened only a handful of times before in American history.

The first ever—in the 19th century—came in 1874, when HM King Kalakaua, the Monarch of the then-independent Kingdom of Hawaii, addressed Congress—long before his nation would become the US 50th state.

In the 20th century, this tradition continued:

HM Queen Juliana of the Netherlands—addressed Congress in 1952. The first Queen ever to do so.

HIM Emperor Haile Selassie I of Ethiopia—the only Emperor ever to do so, in 1954.

HM King Baudouin of Belgium—addressed Congress in 1959.

HM King Mahendra of Nepal—in 1960.

HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand—in 1960 too.

HM King Juan Carlos I of Spain—the first Spanish Monarch to visit the US—did so in 1976. California, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, and Florida were all once part of the Spanish Monarchy before becoming part of the United States.

HM Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands—in 1982.

HM Queen Elizabeth II—the first British Monarch ever to address Congress, in 1991.

HM King Hussein of Jordan—in 1994.

Different crowns.

Different nations.

Same chamber.

The United States may be a Republic.

But it recognizes enduring tradition when it stands before it.

That is what moments like this reveal.

American political and legal tradition did not emerge in isolation.

It grew from older foundations—

from the English constitutional tradition

and from the Enlightenment.

From Magna Carta

to Parliament,

to the common law,

to the founding documents of the United States—

there is a line.

Unbroken.

Tested.

Refined.

Enduring.

A belief that power must be limited.

That authority must be accountable.

That law stands above rulers.

That is the inheritance we must be proud of.

And that is why this moment matters.

When a Monarch stands before Congress,

it is not a contradiction.

It is a convergence.

Of Crown and Republic.

Of tradition and evolution.

Of a shared foundation that continues to shape the world in the best way possible.

Foreign decisions. Local consequences.

Local decisions. Foreign consequences.

Most people don’t even see it happening.

If you want to understand the forces shaping our world—and not be misled by them—that’s exactly what ForeignLocal is here to do.

HM King Juan Carlos I of Spain addressed a Joint Session of Congress in 1976.

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