"No Kings" Crowd Applauding a King... Again
When foreign Monarchs address the most important parliament on Earth.
HM King Charles III addressed a Joint Session of Congress in April 2026, being the first Monarch to do so in the 21st century.
Recently, HM King Charles III stood before a Joint Session of the United States Congress.
A Monarch—
not elected,
not American—
addressing the most powerful Republic on Earth.
This is a rare moment.
And a revealing one.
It has happened only a handful of times before in American history.
The first ever—in the 19th century—came in 1874, when HM King Kalakaua, the Monarch of the then-independent Kingdom of Hawaii, addressed Congress—long before his nation would become the US 50th state.
In the 20th century, this tradition continued:
HM Queen Juliana of the Netherlands—addressed Congress in 1952. The first Queen ever to do so.
HIM Emperor Haile Selassie I of Ethiopia—the only Emperor ever to do so, in 1954.
HM King Baudouin of Belgium—addressed Congress in 1959.
HM King Mahendra of Nepal—in 1960.
HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand—in 1960 too.
HM King Juan Carlos I of Spain—the first Spanish Monarch to visit the US—did so in 1976. California, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, and Florida were all once part of the Spanish Monarchy before becoming part of the United States.
HM Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands—in 1982.
HM Queen Elizabeth II—the first British Monarch ever to address Congress, in 1991.
HM King Hussein of Jordan—in 1994.
Different crowns.
Different nations.
Same chamber.
The United States may be a Republic.
But it recognizes enduring tradition when it stands before it.
That is what moments like this reveal.
American political and legal tradition did not emerge in isolation.
It grew from older foundations—
from the English constitutional tradition
and from the Enlightenment.
From Magna Carta
to Parliament,
to the common law,
to the founding documents of the United States—
there is a line.
Unbroken.
Tested.
Refined.
Enduring.
A belief that power must be limited.
That authority must be accountable.
That law stands above rulers.
That is the inheritance we must be proud of.
And that is why this moment matters.
When a Monarch stands before Congress,
it is not a contradiction.
It is a convergence.
Of Crown and Republic.
Of tradition and evolution.
Of a shared foundation that continues to shape the world in the best way possible.
Foreign decisions. Local consequences.
Local decisions. Foreign consequences.
Most people don’t even see it happening.
If you want to understand the forces shaping our world—and not be misled by them—that’s exactly what ForeignLocal is here to do.
HM King Juan Carlos I of Spain addressed a Joint Session of Congress in 1976.
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It was a great speech by the king
We, as Americans, have been acculturated, and I would submit indoctrinated, that we are a republic.
Icons like the Lady Justice imagery with a balanced scale to represent equal application of law and objective evidence based adjudication, a sword to represent the authority and force to implement law and a blindfold to represent the impartiality and blindness to "who" is before the law, regardless of demographics, power or wealth, is obviously a scam. Superman's "truth, justice and the American way" and so many other overt and subliminal value laden cues have deluded Americans into believing that "we are all equal under the law."
There are inherently natural laws, such as the right to survive and protect your self, your family and your domicile and possessions from criminal and government predators.
The founders recognized these natural laws as "God Given" not "State Granted" and enshrined many of them in our Constitution as a framework to ensure individual, natural, God given laws are protected against the corruptibility and dark side of humans seeking power, privilege and advantage over others by creating fallible man-made laws.
A republic allows its citizens, who have vested interest in and supports via taxation the republic, elects representatives to advocate for their interests in maintaining the republic and its natural law rights at local, state and federal levels. The founders also recognized the Lord Actin warning that power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely decentralized power through federalism and separation of enumerated powers.
Over our 250 year history, the construct of natural law has been subsumed by the unnatural tendency to centralize power in the federal government and create a byzantine, Rube Goldberg labyrinth of man made laws targeted to centralize power, bestow special privilege on special subsets of the population and provide those special interests laws that give them the ability to exert superior, unequal treatment under those laws, that the mass of citizenry are not afforded.
While we routinely have perfunctory elections, the "representatives" presented to us are the product of selection by corrupt, inbred and self serving political parties and the powerful corporate, PAC, billionaire and foreign nation influencers who wield the power behind the throne who are then rewarded with legislations and regulations that benefit them and not the general republic for example chemical and pharmaceutical companies exempted form liability for the impact of their products on Americans.
As far as the adjudication of law by a neutral judiciary, applying law uniformly and equally, that too is a farce as judges have become little more than partisan hacks and a two tiered justice system creates a status for the elite as being "above the law" including the corrupt lawmakers themselves.
As we celebrate Memorial day this weekend to honor those who fought and died to preserve this mirage of a republic, we will be barraged by the verbal manure spewed from those in power about their sacrifices which as usual to me, are as hollow as the souls of these corrupt , self serving "representatives'
In July we will celebrate 250 years since the genius government model created by our founders was penned into the Constitution, Declaration of Independence and Bill of Rights.
i believe we are at a tipping point in our evolution as a nation. We exist in a faux republic in which our "representatives' won't even safeguard our elections (SAVE act), will not prosecute those in the power structure who colluded to execute a coup, those in industry and government bureaucracy who forced Americans to take a detrimental, toxic MRNA cocktail posing as a vaccine and who abused minors on Epstein island.
In the current trajectory, I don't believe the Constitutional republic can stand and Americans should take the time to reflect on where we are in our evolution- and wake the hell up.
Our "representatives" who no longer represent us or our natural law rights, believe they can act with impunity in their own self interests and that of their benefactors, regulate every aspect of our lives diminishing our individual liberty and coercively tax us and take out a $35 trillion loan in our names to use as their personal piggy banks.
They can and will continue to abuse us and destroy the foundational systems that made us a great nation as long as they don't fear us and the "law" protects them.
We need to remind them as we approach 250 years of evolution, that the ultimate check and balance given to us by the Founders was not the fake elections they control and refuse to fix, it is the Second Amendment and the God given right to protect ourselves against criminal and government predators and in this case our "representatives" have become both.