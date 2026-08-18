If you have watched it—you know what I am talking about.

If you haven’t watched it—I recommend you do.

A line in the movie stuck with me vibrantly.

I believe nothing happens by chance—it’s all Divine appointment.

And yet this quote felt magical to me:

“We all have dreams.

We plan our futures like we are the captains of our fates.

But we are passengers.

We go where fate takes us.”

Amen.

Want to support ForeignLocal? Become a paid subscriber today… or buy me a coffee here. Thanks much.