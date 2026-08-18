A Memorable Quote
From an equally memorable movie.
If you have watched it—you know what I am talking about.
If you haven’t watched it—I recommend you do.
A line in the movie stuck with me vibrantly.
I believe nothing happens by chance—it’s all Divine appointment.
And yet this quote felt magical to me:
“We all have dreams.
We plan our futures like we are the captains of our fates.
But we are passengers.
We go where fate takes us.”
Amen.
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very true. the hubris of humans is unbounded. Some people seek to overcome the lack of control by seeking power, thinking that if they can manipulate the way people live, they are in charge, the God complex that drives the wrong people to politics.
power and politics attracts the worst of us- not the best of us. Even if intentions start out pure the allure of power and wealth soon corrupts the bulk of those seeking power.
Man plans. And depending on His mood he will either laugh, chuckle or giggle
God is good