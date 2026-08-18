ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Cape Coral Tony's avatar
Cape Coral Tony
4h

very true. the hubris of humans is unbounded. Some people seek to overcome the lack of control by seeking power, thinking that if they can manipulate the way people live, they are in charge, the God complex that drives the wrong people to politics.

power and politics attracts the worst of us- not the best of us. Even if intentions start out pure the allure of power and wealth soon corrupts the bulk of those seeking power.

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James Mead's avatar
James Mead
7h

Man plans. And depending on His mood he will either laugh, chuckle or giggle

God is good

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
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