Austro-Hungarian Imperial Navy’s dreadnought SMS Tegetthoff, launched in 1912 and based at the Adriatic Imperial Naval Base in Pula, in today’s NATO member Croatia. The battleship’s armament was built in Pilsen, in today’s NATO member Czech Republic.

The Czech Republic has no coastline.

It has no navy.

Yet Prague is discussing how it can contribute to protecting freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

That fact alone deserves attention.

Most countries define themselves by their limitations.

The Czech Republic appears to be defining itself by its responsibilities as a US ally.

Faced with growing tensions involving Iran and one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints, Czech leaders are not asking why they cannot help.

They are asking how they can support America in this increasingly complex chapter of international affairs.

That mindset is what makes allies valuable.

There is also an interesting historical irony here.

The Czech Republic is often described as a landlocked nation with no naval tradition.

Yet until the collapse of Austria-Hungary in 1918, the Czech lands formed part of a multinational empire whose warships sailed from Adriatic ports in what is now Croatia.

Czech sailors, engineers, and officers served in the Austro-Hungarian Navy alongside Croats, Hungarians, Austrians, and other peoples of the Empire.

Interestingly enough, when Austria-Hungary entered the dreadnought era in the early 20th century, some of its most powerful battleships carried naval guns manufactured by the famous Skoda Works in Pilsen, in today’s Czech Republic.

In other words, Czech industry helped arm a navy that operated hundreds of miles away from the nearest Czech city.

Vienna itself sits deep in the heart of Europe, yet Austria-Hungary was unquestionably a naval power.

History reminds us that geography matters.

But political will often matters more.

Even a landlocked NATO country could acquire naval assets and operate them from allied ports if participation were considered a national priority.

The obstacle is rarely geography.

More often, it is political will.

That is what makes the Czech position so interesting.

While many larger and wealthier countries spend their time explaining why they cannot contribute, Prague appears focused on identifying what it can contribute.

President Trump has repeatedly argued that alliances require burden-sharing rather than permanent dependency.

Strong alliances function best when every member asks:

“What can we contribute?”

not

“What can we avoid?”

Whether the Czech Republic ever becomes a naval power is beside the point.

The point is that some countries instinctively search for ways to participate, while others instinctively search for reasons not to.

In international affairs, that difference often matters more than population, geography, or military budgets.

Because strategic culture ultimately begins with a simple question:

Do we want to help?

The Czech Republic, unlike most of her neighbors, appears to have answered yes.

Coats of arms of the Czech Armed Forces. The Czech Republic is a NATO member since 1999. Today, the Czech Army has around 30.000 professional personnel and 4.900 members of active reserves.

Want to support ForeignLocal? Become a paid subscriber today… or buy me a coffee here. Thanks much.