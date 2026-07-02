ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Harry's avatar
Harry
3h

Richard Konkolski built a 7.5 meter sailboat in CZ in the 1970s, the Nike, which he then used to become the first sailor from a land-locked country to sail solo around the world. The boat used to become on display in the Prague museum of technology (very very cool place, if you’re ever in Prague), but has since been moved to a new location.

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alewifey's avatar
alewifey
4hEdited

The 3 best ways for CZ to shift the balance in Hormuz or elsewhere, if the will is truly there, are drones, drones, and drones.

We have alrdy entered the "all warfare is drone warfare" era. As Ukraine has demonstrated over and over and over again in the seas around Crimea, you don't need a blue-water navy to wield maritime power anymore—and given cost factors, you might not even want one.

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