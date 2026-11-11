I was recently watching the Beatles perform Ticket to Ride and found myself wondering how they made it all look so effortless.

George, John and Paul at the guitars. Ringo’s peculiar drumbeat. John Lennon singing while playing. Paul McCartney slipping into harmony. Four young men seemingly doing several things at once without giving any of them much thought.

Then I read the lyrics.

And realized the song isn’t nearly as simple as it sounds.

The story can be summarized in a few sentences. A girl is leaving a man. She has her ticket. She’s leaving today. He expects to be sad.

Why is she leaving?

She tells him.

Living with him is bringing her down. She believes she’ll never be free while he’s around.

That’s quite an accusation buried inside one of the catchiest pop songs ever recorded.

And his response is even more interesting.

He doesn’t ask what he did wrong. He doesn’t wonder whether she has a point. He doesn’t promise to change.

He can’t understand why she’s “riding so high”—feeling so happy.

She ought to think twice, he says.

She ought to “do right by me.”

By me.

There, in two words, Lennon gives us the relationship from the man’s perspective.

She has told him that she feels trapped. He hears that she is leaving him. She is thinking about freedom. He is thinking about himself.

And throughout the song, she holds the winning card.

He talks.

He complains.

He questions.

He tells her what she ought to do.

She has the ticket.

Perhaps that’s why the repeated line “But she don’t care” becomes more interesting every time it returns. At first it sounds cruel. Poor fellow. His girl doesn’t care about him.

But does she not care?

Or has she simply made her decision?

We don’t know.

Lennon never tells us whether the man is controlling, jealous, suffocating or merely heartbroken. We don’t know whether the woman is selfish or whether she has very good reasons for getting on that train.

There is no backstory. No great confrontation. No explanation of where she’s going. No other man. No tearful reconciliation.

And the vocabulary could hardly be simpler: girl, sad, today, ticket, ride, care, living, free, goodbye.

Yet somehow those ordinary words contain an entire failed relationship.

And perhaps the greatest trick is that Lennon leaves one question unanswered.

It is the same question that entered my head the first time I heard the song, when I was 7 years old.

She’s got a ticket to ride.

Ride where?

Decades later, I still don’t know.

Maybe that’s the point.

He doesn’t know where she’s going because, to him, the destination doesn’t matter. There are only two places that matter.

With him.

Or without him.

She has chosen the latter.

He talks. He complains. He tells her to think twice.

She has the ticket.

And off she goes.

That’s a hell of a breakup song.

Did she have a ticket to Ryde?

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