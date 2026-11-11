ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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James Mead's avatar
James Mead
11h

4 young men who had the world at their fingertips and poof, they were gone. Interesting look at this song

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5 replies by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊 and others
Harry's avatar
Harry
8h

Great song, great essay, but I think perhaps the reason they made it look so easy is they were lip-synching to a recording, not playing live.

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2 replies by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊 and others
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