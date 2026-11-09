A few weeks ago, I posted a little parody about some of the conversations I encounter online.

Me: It’s raining out there!

Them: Define rain.

Me: Open your eyes.

Them: Define water.

Me: Hellooo?

Them: You have no proof of what you’re saying.

Me: Open your window...

You get the idea.

Sometimes disagreement becomes exhausting because you begin wondering whether you and the other person even inhabit the same reality.

But disagreement itself?

I love it.

Enter Dan Mage.

Dan recently appeared in the comment section of ForeignLocal and disagreed with me about Communism, Marx, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

Not exactly minor subjects.

I disagreed on several of the points he made.

Quite considerably, actually.

So I told him why—respectfully.

And then something increasingly unusual happened.

We continued talking.

Dan explained that he considers himself “politically homeless.” He had once been a card-carrying Libertarian and described himself as extremely anti-authoritarian.

Then he produced one of the funniest political sentences I have read in some time.

He told me he had also stopped being an Anarchist:

“They have too many rules these days.”

I laughed.

How could I not?

I told him the line deserved framing.

And somewhere during this exchange, something important happened without either of us announcing it.

We disagreed without becoming enemies.

Neither of us surrendered his convictions. I didn’t suddenly embrace Dan’s interpretation of Marx. Dan didn’t suddenly adopt mine.

We simply discovered that the fellow on the other side was worth talking to.

I love it when readers agree with me—and I certainly won’t complain when they tell me an argument was brilliant.

But I also welcome people disagreeing with me.

What exhausts me is bad faith.

This is worth repeating.

What exhausts me is bad faith.

Disagree with me all you want. Bring an argument. Bring facts. Bring your experience. Bring humor. Just come in good faith.

Dan did.

We simply treated each other as fellow citizens—and perhaps fellow travelers—trying to understand the same complicated country and world from very different places.

That shouldn’t necessarily be remarkable.

Increasingly, alas, it is.

America doesn’t require only people who agree with one another.

It requires something considerably more difficult:

People capable of disagreeing while remembering they are still fellow Americans.

And I believe that’s a label not applicable to Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal, and most of the new radical DSA crowd. They are foreign Marxists with a US passport and no attachment to our national project—other than the wish to turn it into another failed Socialist experiment.

Dan and I probably still disagree about an enormous number of things.

Fine.

But I’d happily talk with him again.

Not bad for a former Anarchist.

God bless, Dan.

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