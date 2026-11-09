ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
11h

Kat Timpf on the Gutfeld show makes the same case as you do here repeatedly. Relate to people as your fellow man even if their politics are different from yours. Relationships aren't 100% political. You can find lots of common ground.

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Thorsmama1950's avatar
Thorsmama1950
12h

I will be glad to buy a one way ticket for these morons to go. Good riddance, Foreign Local. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

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