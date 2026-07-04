ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Mary Runstadler's avatar
Mary Runstadler
4h

There are words to TAPS. It begins, "Day is done, gone sun. All is well sleep and rest, God is nigh." There are more verses. As a Girl Scout, we sang that song every evening. You should check it out Foreign Local. Lovely.

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