Few sounds feel more profoundly American than “Taps.”

Just 24 notes—

No lyrics.

No orchestra.

No superfluous spectacle.

And yet almost every American instantly recognizes its meaning.

Played at military funerals, memorial ceremonies, and moments of national remembrance, “Taps” has become one of the most solemn and emotionally powerful traditions in American life.

But what fascinates me most is that this deeply American melody actually emerged from an extraordinary international historical journey.

Its origins begin partly with an old Dutch expression:

“taptoe”—

the order to shut off the taps of beer kegs and send soldiers back to their quarters for the night.

The British military later adapted the tradition into evening drum calls known as “drum taps.”

Then came the American Civil War.

In July 1862, Union General Daniel Butterfield felt the existing “lights out” bugle call sounded too formal and emotionally cold. While camped at Harrison’s Landing, Virginia, he worked with a bugler to create a softer, more melancholic melody.

That melody became “Taps.”

Originally intended simply to signal the end of the military day, the tune quickly acquired a far deeper emotional meaning during the Civil War itself.

Soon commanders began requesting it at funerals for fallen soldiers because traditional rifle salutes could be mistaken for enemy fire near the front lines.

And somehow those 24 notes ended up expressing something words often cannot.

Finality.

Peace.

Grief.

Honor.

Rest.

Over time, “Taps” became inseparable from the American military experience itself.

In 2012, Congress officially designated it as America’s “National Song of Remembrance.”

And honestly, I think part of its enduring emotional power comes precisely from its simplicity.

No bombast.

No noise.

Just a lonely bugle quietly expressing patriotism through reverence, sacrifice, memory, and gratitude.

There is also something deeply American hidden in the story itself.

A Dutch command.

A British military tradition.

An American reinterpretation born during the Civil War.

That is how civilizations often evolve:

cultures inherit,

adapt,

transform,

and ultimately create something entirely their own.

And perhaps that is why “Taps” continues affecting Americans so deeply today.

Because beyond military tradition, those 24 notes quietly remind us that nations are not built merely through politics or economics.

They are also built through memory, sacrifice, ritual, and shared symbols that survive generations.

Sometimes an entire civilization can fit inside a single melody played at sunset.

And honestly—

I can hardly imagine a more elegant way to wish you all a Happy 4th of July.

In loving memory of Donald J. Lizotte (1955-2026).

God bless America—my home sweet home.