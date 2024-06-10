“ROMA TRADITORIBUS NON PREMIAE”. Rome doesn’t reward traitors.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv, on June 10, 2024, to pressure PM Netanyahu into accepting a deal with Hamas that would infuse some oxygen into the dying Biden administration. (Photo by Jack Guez / POOL / AFP)

The fact that the Biden administration is considering a direct deal with Hamas in return for the release of US hostages, shows that Joe is treasonously caving to the terrorists, yet again. This shouldn’t really surprise any avid observer, given that Jake Sullivan made the whole agenda of Team Biden match the one of Iran and Hamas from day one. However, this is both unacceptable and unforgivable as it would only further encourage the demise of America and of our whole Western Civilization. Indeed, that one. Yes, it hasn’t fully fallen yet despite all efforts.

An essential role in such demise of our civilization is played by think-tanks like Chatham House, which openly endorse negotiating with terrorists and kidnappers and even paying ransoms that will only ensure that further terrorist activities and kidnappings take place. The moral vacuity of the proponents of such policies of Western surrender to the terrorists is breathtaking.

Such a stance should prompt a campaign of reaction from the public to demand that state funding for think-tanks espousing such proposals be cut; that all transnational organized crime networks (like the Chinese triads and the Mexican cartels) be designated as terrorist groups; and that any negotiation between government representatives and hostage-takers like Hamas be legally banned.

Thousands of Hamas militants parade with Palestinian flags in Gaza in 2013. (Photo Haaretz).

This is extremely important, precisely at a time when jihadist local networks and organizations in the West have mutated already under our current leaders’ watch into a remarkably powerful multi-national syndicate, the likes of which we haven’t really seen before.

Only by making our politicians understand that not everything is acceptable for political gains, shall we raise moral standards in our politics and prevent terrorist groups from taking our citizens hostage.

Only by stating clearly to our European allies paying terrorists and hostage-takers that said payments are not tolerable and are incompatible with being an ally of the US, shall we secure the commitment from our European allies that they won't further enable terrorists and hostage-takers.

Only by making terrorists and organized crime groups who take hostages understand that kidnapping Westerners is a death sentence for them, will they ever stop taking hostages and stop pursuing their terrorist objectives. No political agenda can be used as justification for employing terrorist means. No negotiation with terrorists is to be allowed nor accepted.

Only by explaining to the families of the hostages that the only way to secure the hostages' potential release is by military force, may the terrorists be disincentivized to commit further criminal activities and to take further hostages in the future.

Only by explaining to our Western public opinions that rallying to put pressure on democratically elected governments to negotiate with terrorists and hostage-takers is not acceptable in democracy, we shall disincentivize terrorists and cartels to commit further criminal activities and take further hostages in the future.

As heartbreaking and as coldhearted as it may sound, the alleged wellbeing of the current hostages cannot justify engaging with the terrorists in ways that will only ensure future kidnappings of innocent civilians. The lack of moral clarity in this respect is precisely what the enemies of our civilization use as yet another incentive to achieve their criminal and terrorist goals.

Anyone advocating this, like Chatham House’s Rachel Briggs and John Wallace, should be publicly admonished.

The sad and dark reality of dealing with savagely violent terrorists and cartel members is that in the vast majority of cases, the kidnappings are actually a death sentence. It is equally terrible and yet essential to understand that paying the ransoms that may free Western hostages in one case, will unequivocally ensure the terrorist activities of these groups and cartels that will result in the deaths of many more innocent civilians in less developed countries.

Financing terrorists and organized crime networks is never acceptable, justifiable or morally permissible. Anyone arguing for this is a selfish advocate of terrorist empowerment, and of the surrender of our Western culture, our Human Rights principles and our most basic moral values to the terrorists and the cartels.

We learnt this throughout history from our forefathers, who dealt with these situations repeatedly before us. It is entirely false that refusing to negotiate with terrorists and hostage-takers is something that President Nixon articulated off the cuff in the 1970s. Anyone telling you such a thing is delusionally encouraging weak responses from our governments and incentivizing the terrorists and hostage-takers. Anyone telling you such a thing is inadvertently -though actively- serving the interests of the terrorists and the cartels. Bending our knee to those who terrorize us only assures us a future of terror and oppression.

We have the means of the State to protect our citizens and values. We have the forces funded by our taxpayers to ensure the necessary response to these situations. It is absolutely logical that the relatives of the hostages want their relatives back regardless of the costs. It is a human reaction that is absolutely understandable. But it must be clearly understood as well that the representatives of our democratically elected governments however are bound by norms and rules that do not allow them to put the wellbeing of an individual above the wellbeing of all the citizens, who may well end up being taken hostages in the future by the same hostage-takers we have officially emboldened and encouraged by paying the requested ransom in order to solve the current hostage situation.

Whoever doesn't comprehend this has two complex tasks ahead: doing all possible to understand this, and accepting reality for what it is. Nothing more, nothing less. Any other response in dealing with these situations is nothing but an intolerable effort to strengthen the hand of those who attack us; an unacceptable attempt to affect our political process outside the democratic parameters we must all commit to respect.

There is only one acceptable way to deal with the terrorists who attack us and take our fellow citizens hostage: showing them the point of the gun of our Law Enforcement and Military. Lying to ourselves about this unchangeable reality will not help us at all, but it will surely help our enemies.

Caving to terrorists and criminals is a death sentence to our civilization. It is immoral. It is shameful. And furthermore, it is un-American.

President Biden celebrates his 81st birthday at the White House in 2024. The cake in flames is no other than America itself. (Photo Joe Biden/Instagram).