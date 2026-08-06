ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka's avatar
Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka
21hEdited

I don't recall seeing a military battle scene painted so beautifully.

My mother's mother's family was from Argentina and spoke Spanish and a grandfather and Grand Uncle and my father's father fought with the British in the mule corps. Somehow my mom's middle name was Isabel and As I grew I never understood how there could be enough fondness from Jews to name a child after the Inquisition Queen, never did get clarity on that one.

Spain is a primitive ass backwards nation in many ways and as they said 4 years ago after October 7th it probably won't be around except where they were talking about Israel back then, the islamics will reclaim it and the trinitarians will shrug and the caliphate of Andalusia will ensue and they will continue to lose and bitch about the Jews 🙄🤦🏼

Reply
Share
9 replies by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊 and others
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Al Ballesteros · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture