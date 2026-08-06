History can be cruel.

Sometimes it compares one generation with another.

And sometimes...

The comparison is devastating.

In September 1925, Spain launched one of the most remarkable military operations of the 20th century.

The Alhucemas landings.

Most Americans have never heard of them.

Yet military historians certainly remember this remarkable episode.

It was the first amphibious assault in history to combine tanks, aircraft, and overwhelming naval support in a coordinated landing.

Nearly 13,000 Spanish troops sailed the Mediterranean from Ceuta and Melilla aboard a combined Spanish-French fleet to defeat a tribal rebellion in northern Africa.

The operation succeeded.

It broke the backbone of the Rif rebellion.

And it secured Spain’s position in North Africa for generations.

Many historians would later describe Alhucemas as the precursor of the great Allied amphibious operations of WWII—very especially the D-Day landings.

Spain projected strength.

Confidence.

Resolve.

Now fast-forward a century.

The summer of 2026.

Instead of Spanish soldiers sailing from Ceuta...

Television showed tens of thousands of Moroccan military-age men overwhelming Ceuta’s border.

Local authorities pleaded for help while the Spanish government of Socialist PM Pedro Sanchez did nothing to prevent the invasion.

Many residents—and many European governments—wondered whether Madrid still possessed either the willingness or the determination to defend Spain’s North African territories.

For many Spaniards, the images were heartbreaking.

Not simply because of illegal immigration.

But because of what they symbolized for the future survivability of Spain’s autonomous cities in Africa.

Watching from the United States, many found the scenes almost impossible to believe.

This was Spain.

A country Americans used to regard as a serious ally—at least until Sanchez took over in 2018.

A nation with professional armed forces and a strong intelligence service.

A NATO member.

Only a day earlier, Spain had deployed fighter jets, transport aircraft, military helicopters, and 200 soldiers to Romania in the name of collective defense.

Yet when confronted with a crisis at one of its own borders, Madrid’s response was strikingly absent.

For many observers abroad, that contradiction was impossible to ignore.

A nation that once projected power from Ceuta now appeared increasingly unable—or unwilling—to control access to it.

That perception matters.

Whether one supports the policies of Socialist Pedro Sanchez or opposes them, governments are ultimately judged by one fundamental responsibility.

Protecting the nation’s borders.

Protecting its citizens.

Ceuta and Melilla are not colonial curiosities.

They are Spanish cities.

They are European cities.

Their residents deserve the same security as those living in Madrid, Seville, or Barcelona—Brussels, Helsinki or Prague.

History does not repeat itself.

But it often asks the same uncomfortable questions.

How did the Spain that pioneered one of history’s most innovative amphibious operations become a Spain whose own citizens increasingly question whether their government is willing to secure its own borders?

Military strength is measured not only by tanks, aircraft, and ships.

It is also measured by political will.

Without that...

Even the strongest armed forces become spectators.

In the US, we learnt that lesson the hard way under Joe Biden, Border Czar Kamala and infamous DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

In Spain, the 1925 Alhucemas generation understood something that every sovereign nation eventually learns.

Territory matters.

Borders matter.

National confidence matters.

They are inextricably linked.

A century separates 1925 from 2026.

Military capabilities changed.

Technology changed.

Politicians changed.

Whether Spain’s determination changed as well is a question that millions of Spaniards, Europeans and Americans alike are now asking.

And judging by the images from Ceuta...

They have every reason to ask it.

The enemies of the West are paying very close attention too, by the way.

Publicly displayed photo in 2023 Spain, of Spanish Socialist PM Pedro Sanchez (right) greeting EU Council President Charles Michel, on which Spanish citizens passing by had scratched the faces of both politicians, and had written “SOB” on Sanchez’s forehead, “Traitor” on the side of the image, and had drawn horns over the Socialist Prime Minister’s head. Definite signs of love and appreciation from his fellow citizens…

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