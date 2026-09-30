ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Kenn Goodwin's avatar
Kenn Goodwin
Sep 30

“Enjoy life, culture and history—free from the tyranny of Socialism.” Hear, hear.

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Paul Brett's avatar
Paul Brett
Sep 30

“Free from the slavery of socialism” Soon to be “Once Again” Enslaved by The Resurrected unHoly Roman Empire, led by Another Charlemagne type of Bloody Emperor (worse than Hitler) the New (Rising) European Empire awaits him. 😉🤔

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