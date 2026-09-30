I remember a coin.

I was a child in London when I saw it.

Nearly 1,700 years old.

On it was the profile of Roman Emperor Diocletian.

He looked right.

A laureate crown rested on his head.

Around him ran words in Latin:

IMP DIOCLETIANUS P F AVG

Emperor Diocletian, Pious and Fortunate Augustus.

Diocletian was no minor Roman ruler. He stabilized an Empire devastated by the Crisis of the Third Century and eventually created the Tetrarchy—dividing responsibility for governing the enormous Roman world among four rulers.

For some reason, that coin remained somewhere in my mind.

Until last month.

I had just finished writing about the largest fortress in the Americas when I looked again at the coin of the man who built it:

King Henri I of Haiti.

And suddenly I was that kid in London again.

Sixteen centuries separated the two coins.

Yet look at Henri.

Profile facing right.

Military armor.

The same laureate crown.

And around his portrait, once again, Latin:

HENRICUS DEI GRATIA HAITI REX.

Henri, by the Grace of God, King of Haiti.

This is where the story becomes fascinating.

Henri Christophe had been born enslaved. He became a soldier, a General and one of the leaders who defeated the French colonial power. Eventually, he crowned himself King of Haiti.

Yet when Henri needed to tell the world what his Kingship represented, where did he look?

Rome.

Latin.

The laureate ruler.

Military authority.

European Monarchy.

Dei gratia Rex.

The same symbology used at the coronation of Napoleon himself.

Henri had defeated the French.

But he wasn’t rejecting Western civilization.

He was proclaiming it on equal terms.

His coin effectively told the Western world:

Look at me.

Here I am victorious.

I am at the same level as you.

A self-liberated slave, a self-made General, a self-crowned Monarch.

And I am a sovereign too.

Therein lies something wonderfully inconvenient for our modern obsession with ‘cultural appropriation.’

A modern Marxist academic might look at Henri’s coin and discover a problem.

Latin wasn’t Haitian.

Roman laurels weren’t Haitian.

European Royal traditions weren’t Haitian.

The military imagery belonged to a Western visual tradition stretching back centuries.

Henri had apparently appropriated the lot.

Thank God he did.

Because Western civilization itself is built upon ‘cultural appropriation’—if we insist on using that impoverished term for one generation inheriting, adapting, celebrating and improving upon what previous generations created.

Rome borrowed enormously from Greece.

Christian Europe inherited Rome.

European Monarchies adapted both.

America consciously borrowed from Greece, Republican Rome and Britain.

And Henri’s Haiti reached into that same inheritance—beyond race.

The former slave who defeated a European Empire didn’t conclude that Western civilization belonged exclusively to the Europeans who had enslaved him.

He took its symbols and made them his own.

Not because he wanted to destroy the civilization they represented.

Because he wanted to notify the world of his place within it.

A modern Marxist academic might call that cultural appropriation.

King Henri I might have called it civilization—simple as that.

Sixteen centuries after Diocletian, another ruler looked right from another coin.

Wearing victorious another laureate crown.

Surrounded by yet another Latin proclamation of sovereignty.

Henricus Dei gratia Haiti Rex.

He didn’t appropriate Western civilization.

He lived it.

It was HIS.

Then he added something of his own.

Enjoy life, culture and history—free from the tyranny of Socialism.

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